Hungary finance minister says he not afraid of economy overheating

Adds more comments, details, inflation

BUDAPEST, May 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's finance minister said on Monday he was not afraid of the economy overheating as it recovers strongly from the pandemic and that there was no reason to make substantial cuts in spending next year.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has ignored a warning from the Fiscal Council, an oversight panel, that the budget deficit and public debt levels should be reduced more aggressively as Hungary returns to growth.

Following a deep 2020 recession caused by the pandemic and resulting lockdowns, Orban has said he will insist on an expansionary budget for 2022, when he faces a possibly tight election race for the first time since taking power in 2010.

"We are not afraid of the economy overheating but we continuously monitor inflation, the forint's exchange rate and deficit and debt indicators," Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said in an interview on business website portfolio.hu.

"We do not see any problems that should force us to cool the economy already in 2022 ... and make bigger spending cuts."

The government plans to reduce the budget deficit to 5.9% of gross domestic product next year from 7.5% this year. It sees the economy growing 5.2% next year, versus 4.3% in 2021.

Varga said GDP could jump by 12-14% on an annual basis in the second quarter, and the economy could reach the pre-pandemic 2019 level by the second quarter of next year.

However, headline inflation is seen spiking to around 5% in the second quarter. Analysts say the central bank is likely to look through the short-term inflation threat.

Hungary has a moratorium in place on loan repayments of households and businesses until the end of June. Varga said the government had started talks with commercial banks and the central bank about the future of the moratorium.

"... we have plenty of time to make a decision by the end of June," he said.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Gareth Jones)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.