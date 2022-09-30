Hungary eyes dollar benchmark bond issue early next year - debt agency CEO tells website

BUDAPEST, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hungary could tap international markets with a dollar benchmark bond early next year, Zoltan Kurali, the chief executive of government debt agency AKK was cited by website Portfolio as saying on Friday.

Kurali told Portfolio that the fx bond issue would be needed as the rise in energy prices created an implicit financing need, which made it necessary to diversify financing, even though the AKK would not have to tap international markets considering the state's fx debt expiries alone.

Kurali told Reuters on Thursday that Hungary plans to issue a yuan-denominated green sovereign Panda bond in November worth up to 2 billion yuan ($281 million) but for other international bond issues markets do not look favourable right now.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

