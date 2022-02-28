Hungary extends cap to wholesale fuel prices to help retailers

Adds detail, market reaction

BUDAPEST, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Hungary's government extended a 480 forint ($1.46) per litre cap on retail fuel prices in place since mid-November to wholesale prices to help retailers cope with rising costs, the government said on Monday.

Facing the prospect of a closely-fought election on April 3, nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban this month extended a cap on retail prices until after the ballot as one of his key measures to rein in inflation from close to 15-year highs.

However, local media reported that after a surge in global oil prices, due in part to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, retailers were paying more to suppliers than they could charge customers because of the price cap, threatening to put some out of business.

"As of today, the government has set a limit of 480 forints (per litre) on wholesale fuel prices as well, contributing to the more competitive operation of retail fuel stations," the Innovation and Technology Ministry said in a statement.

"The measure is aimed at preventing retailers from being forced to sell fuels below their purchase prices."

The ministry said the measure would apply to both petrol and diesel wholesale prices, adding that the original retail price cap would remain in place until May 15, as planned.

Hungarian energy group MOL MOLB.BU this month said its consumer services arm's fourth-quarter core profit dropped 10% year on year to $116 million, mainly because of fuel price caps in Hungary and Croatia.

MOL shares traded down 1% at 2,434 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange by 1137 GMT.

($1 = 328.9 forints)

