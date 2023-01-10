VOD

Hungary exempts Vodafone deal from competition scrutiny - govt decree

January 10, 2023 — 01:55 am EST

Written by Krisztina Than for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's government has declared local IT firm 4iG's purchase of a 51% stake in Vodafone's Hungarian unit a transaction of national strategic interest, exempting the deal from competition scrutiny, according to a decree published late on Monday.

British telecom group Vodafone VOD.L said on Monday it had agreed the sale of its Hungarian business to local IT company 4iG and the Hungarian state.

