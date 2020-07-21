Hungary delivers expected 15 bps cut in base rate to 0.6%

Base rate 0.6%, O/N depo rate -0.05%

Decision in line with expectations

Forint unchanged

Cbanker has ruled out further cuts

BUDAPEST, July 21 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary cut its base rate HUINT=ECI by 15 basis points to 0.6% on Tuesday, as expected, its second straight monthly reduction to shore up the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

At 1202 GMT, the forint EURHUF=D3 traded at 350.7 versus the euro, broadly unchanged from levels just before the decision, which was in line with analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll. The bank left all other rates unchanged, as expected.

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said last month that July's cut would be as far as the bank would go, ruling out near-zero interest rate levels seen in neighbouring Poland and the Czech Republic, which have also slashed borrowing costs.

"The 15-basis-point reduction flagged a few weeks ago was largely priced in, so if comments after Tuesday's meeting confirm that no further easing is on the horizon for now, the impact on the forint can be limited," economists at CIB Bank said in a weekly note.

Hungarian inflation accelerated to an annual 2.9% in June from 2.2% in May, while core inflation was steady at 4%, the top of the central bank's 3% target with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.

The bank has said, however, that tax-adjusted core inflation, its preferred measure of lasting price trends, was expected to be much lower next year because of sustained weakness in euro zone inflation and more restrained pricing in services at home.

The bank has also eased terms of its $4.8 billion funding scheme to facilitate the use of cheap loans to support businesses hit by the pandemic after a slow initial take-up.

Analysts expect Hungary's economy to shrink by 4.35% this year, while the NBH sees modest growth of 0.3% to 2%.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than, editing by Larry King)

