Hungary delivers biggest rate hike since 2008 to shore up markets

BUDAPEST, March 3 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate NBHK by 75 basis points to 5.35% at a weekly tender on Thursday, the biggest rate increase since 2008 as the Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine roiled Hungarian markets.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility. On Wednesday the forint EURHUF=D3 fell to a record low at 382.61 versus the euro, taking its losses to nearly 6% within a week since the start of the invasion.

At 0820 GMT, it traded at 378.48 per euro, having pared some of its losses for the year. The forint has plumbed successive record lows in the first three trading sessions of this week.

The previous move of a similar magnitude, a 70 bps hike came in November, while the NBH delivered its single largest hike in recent memory in late-2008, a 300 bps increase, when Hungary staved off collapse with an international bailout.

On Tuesday the NBH told Reuters it was ready to intervene "at any moment" with all tools at its disposal to ensure the stability of local financial markets.

"Granted, the NBH has promised faster rate hikes to defend the currency, but the FX market probably wonders whether that really means a decisive 400bp rate hike to close the negative real interest rate or only a slightly larger 75bp rate step at the next meeting," Commerzbank said in a note before the rate increase.

"That is the problem when a central bank's erstwhile stance has been dovish but a credible hawkish promise needs to be made quickly."

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told private broadcaster Info Radio on Tuesday that the NBH must continue its monetary tightening cycle in a predictable way, but also stand ready to act in a flexible manner, if needed.

The NBH raised its base rate HUINT=ECI by 50 basis points to 3.4% last month, as expected, after consumer prices grew at their fastest rate in almost 15 years in January and mounting Ukraine-Russia tensions fuelled market uncertainty.

Economists at Raiffeisen Bank have sharply raised their inflation forecasts for Hungary to 9% this year and 7% for 2023, with the average rate for those two years projected at the highest for the entire Central European region.

