Hungary decree allows govt to supervise energy firms if needed

BUDAPEST, June 29 (Reuters) - Hungary has passed a decree empowering the government to take over supervision of vital energy firms and gas pipeline network operator FGSZ in an emergency that requires it to ensure continuous supply.

Tuesday's decree, signed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, covers key firms in the power, gas and oil industries, as well as district heating firms and mining, along with gas pipeline operator FGSZ and a fuel and gas stockpiling association.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

