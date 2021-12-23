Hungary could take 45% stake in local units of Aegon and VIG -ministry

BUDAPEST, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Hungary has signed a memorandum of understanding with Vienna Insurance Group VIGR.VI, which could enable it to take a 45% stake in the local units of VIG and Aegon AEGN.AS, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.