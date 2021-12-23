Hungary could take 45% stake in local units of Aegon and VIG -ministry

Gergely Szakacs Reuters
Published
Hungary has signed a memorandum of understanding with Vienna Insurance Group, which could enable it to take a 45% stake in the local units of VIG and Aegon, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

BUDAPEST, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Hungary has signed a memorandum of understanding with Vienna Insurance Group VIGR.VI, which could enable it to take a 45% stake in the local units of VIG and Aegon AEGN.AS, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

