Hungary could issue Samurai bond in February at the earliest -AKK

BUDAPEST, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Hungary will hold a roadshow for investors at the end of January and plans to issue a Samurai bond in the first quarter with the transaction coming in February at the earliest, the government debt agency AKK said on Thursday.

In its 2022 debt financing plan published in December, the AKK flagged a partly green bond issue in Japanese yen for the first quarter, in a value of approximately 500 million euros.

In an emailed reply to Reuters questions, the AKK said the size of the bond issue will be "subject to market conditions."

