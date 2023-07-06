Hungary consumption and output slump, threatening wider budget deficit

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, July 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's retail sales dived by an annual 12.3% in May and industry output fell more than expected, signaling an economic slump that is expected to curtail consumption-linked tax revenues and could lead to a wider budget deficit.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government is struggling with a stagnating economy amid rapidly slowing consumption as Europe's highest inflation - still running above 20% in annual terms in May - rapidly eats away at people's purchasing power.

The government has planned a deficit of 3.9% of economic output this year and wants to cut it to 2.9% next year, but analysts have warned that these targets look increasingly unrealistic without measures to cut spending.

Hungary's budget shortfall widened to 2.763 trillion forints ($7.83 billion) in the first five months, reaching some 80% of the annual target, with pension hikes and energy subsidies boosting spending.

"We expect the public shortfall at 4.4% of GDP in 2023, despite 1.1% of GDP in extra profit taxes on banks and retail, and cuts in line ministry spending of 0.8% of GDP," Unicredit analysts said in a note this week.

Analysts at OTP projected an even higher deficit of 6% unless the government takes additional measures, in an analysis cited by website Portfolio.hu on Thursday.

Hungary's forint weakened to a 3-month low of 384 versus the euro on Thursday, extending losses from Wednesday as investors priced in risks ahead of a ratings review by S&P due on Friday.

The government held a meeting to discuss the budget on Wednesday and is due to hold a press conference at 0800 GMT.

Data showed on Thursday that calendar-adjusted retail sales HURETY=ECI fell by an annual 12.3% in May following a revised 12.7% drop in April. Industrial output HUIND=ECI fell by an annual 6.9% in May, coming in below analyst forecasts for a 5.2% drop.

Although Hungary's current account balance has improved this year, it has still not received European Union funds, which were suspended due to the government's rule of law dispute with the European Commission, increasing strain on the budget.

Unicredit analysts said consumption could recover in all Central and Eastern European countries before the end of the year if foreign demand rebounds, wage growth continues apace and financial conditions start to ease.

The Hungarian government expects the economy to grow by 4% next year, after just 1% this year.

($1 = 352.9500 forints)

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

