Hungary considers applying new reference rate to retail loans - report

Credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

January 23, 2024 — 03:45 am EST

BUDAPEST, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's government is considering applying Treasury bill yields as the benchmark lending rate for retail loans, news website Portfolio.hu reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

The report follows a proposal on Monday from the economy ministry to apply Treasury bill yields as the benchmark lending rate for corporate loans to cut borrowing costs, part of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's efforts to revive the economy.

Without naming its sources,financial newswebsite portfolio.hu reported that the scheme could be extended to retail loans, including existing loans, to keep a lid on borrowing costs for households.

The three-month Budapest Interbank Offered Rate (BUBOR) was quoted at 9.53% on Monday, while Hungary sold three-month Treasury bills at an average yield of 6.92% last week.

Press officials for the Economy Ministry, the National Bank of Hungary and the Hungarian Banking Association did not immediately respond to emailed questions for comment.

Commenting on Monday's proposal, S&P Global Financial Institutions Analyst Lukas Freund told Reuters the plan, while its implementation was uncertain, could undermine foreign investor sentiment.

Hungary's central bank has cut interest rates by a combined 725 basis points since May, but Orban's government, which faces European Parliament and local elections this year, has been calling on it to do more to help the economy recover.

