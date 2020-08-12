Hungary commits to air defence missiles from Raytheon in $1 bln deal

BUDAPEST, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Hungary on Wednesday signed a declaration of intent to buy air defence missiles from U.S. arms manufacturer Raytheon Technologies, Hungarian state news agency MTI reported, citing the defence minister.
The deal, worth about $1 billion, will be managed through the Foreign Military Sales programme and will be concluded by the end of September, MTI added.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Jan Harvey)
