Hungary central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge jumps to 10.3% in April

BUDAPEST, May 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank said on Tuesday that its tax-adjusted core inflation gauge jumped to 10.3% in April from 9.1% in March.

"The Bank's measures of underlying inflation developments capturing persistent inflationary trends rose relative to the previous month," the bank said in a statement.

It added that the indicators measuring households’ inflation expectations rose in April compared to the previous month "with their value standing above the central bank target range."

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.