Hungary central banker Virag flags cut in 25% collateralised loan rate

BUDAPEST, April 19 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank could decide to narrow its interest rate corridor next week as part of a "multi-step process" towards policy normalisation, with inflation on a declining path, the bank's deputy governor, Barnabas Virag, said.

The Hungarian central bank has the European Union's highest base interest rate, at 13%, alongside one of the highest inflation rates, at above 25%, which has sapped consumer demand and tipped the economy into technical recession.

Virag told the business website vg.hu in an interview published on Wednesday that the bank could decide on "a significant narrowing" of the upper end of the corridor at next Tuesday's meeting of the Monetary Council.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its overnight collateralised loan rate, the top of the corridor, to 25% from 15.5% last October and launched a new one-day deposit with an 18% interest rate to stabilise the forint currency, which had plunged to all-time lows past 430 to the euro.

The forint EURHUF=D3 has since firmed substantially, trading at one-year highs this week at around 371.

"Extreme risk scenarios have been priced out, so we no longer need to maintain such a huge room of manoeuvre," Virag said.

He said the question of the 18% rate on the one-day deposit could be on the agenda only at subsequent monthly policy meetings.

"A cautious approach, keeping market stability in mind, continues to be warranted in this issue," Virag said, adding that the bank wanted to achieve its goals "gradually, step-by-step by paying attention to market expectations".

Hungary's headline annual inflation eased for a second straight month in March but stubbornly held at 25.2%, signalling interest rates may need to stay high for longer to push price growth down.

With Hungary's economy slowing, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has put growing pressure on the central bank to start lowering borrowing costs to help a recovery.

