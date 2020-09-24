Hungary central bank unexpectedly hikes one-week deposit rate by 15 bps

Krisztina Than Reuters
Gergely Szakacs Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LASZLO BALOGH

BUDAPEST, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank unexpectedly raised the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility NBHK by 15 basis points to 0.75% on Thursday at a tender, after keeping all of its main rates unchanged earlier this week.

The rate hike lifted the forint EURHUF= from five-month-lows around 365 per euro to around 363.5, but market players said it was doubtful if the move would be sufficient to shore up the currency in a lasting way.

The forint has been weakening as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has undermined expectations for a fast economic recovery in Hungary and inflation is on the rise.

The central bank said earlier on Thursday that it had no exchange rate target.

The National Bank of Hungary left interest rates on hold on Tuesday and struck a hawkish tone with a warning it would be ready to use its policy tools if persistently higher inflation warranted such action.

The bank had said it could raise the rate on its one-week deposit tool if market conditions justified it.

"I don't think this will have a long-term effect but it will be enough for the forint to spend some time around 360. But I do not expect the forint to strengthen further than that," a Budapest-based FX trader said after the rate hike.

"The central bank probably made peace with levels weaker than 360. It does not really have another choice unless it wants to hike rates further."

(Additional reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

