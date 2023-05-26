News & Insights

Hungary central bank tweaks required reserve system

May 26, 2023 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by Gergely Szakacs and Boldizsar Gyori for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, May 26 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank has decided to make changes to commercial banks' required reserve system, shifting to a monthly average calculation basis from daily balance sheet items subject to reserve requirements, it said on Friday.

"From 1 July 2023 onwards, an additional way to comply with reserve requirements becomes available in the form of the term deposit instrument with at least 14-day original maturity," it said, adding that it will continue to hold long-term deposit tenders on a regular basis.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Boldizsar Gyori)

