Hungary central bank to use one-week depo rate as `fast response', deputy governor says

By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank will use its one-week deposit rate to combat inflation risks stemming from volatile global sentiment that has weighed on emerging-market assets, including the forint, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told Reuters on Thursday.

Renewed risk aversion, which has also weighed on Hungarian assets, is the biggest risk to the inflation outlook now, Virag said.

The pandemic had presented the bank and Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy with the toughest challenge of his seven years at the helm of the National Bank of Hungary.

The economy has plunged into recession and recovery is now foreseen as slower than previously expected, while inflation is forecast to rise to an eight-year-high this year. The forint's losses pose further inflation risks down the line.

The bank unexpectedly raised the interest rate on its one-week deposit tool NBHK by 15 basis points to 0.75% last Thursday, which gave some support to the weakening forint.

At 0924 GMT, central Europe's worst-performing currency, which sank to record lows at 370 per euro in April, traded 0.7% stronger on the day at 360.9 versus the euro, tracking the euro/dollar in what dealers said was a technical correction.

The Hungarian central bank will announce the interest rate on the one-week facility at around 0950 GMT.

"We still want to avoid this uncertain global environment raising inflation risks through any channel," Virag said in an interview.

Asked about last month's decline by the forint, Virag said the bank factored it into its policy to the extent the moves affected long-term inflation developments and expectations.

"We will react to the situation accordingly," Virag said. "If this environment leads to a further increase in inflation risks, then as we have done so in the past, we will take the necessary steps going forward."

He said changing the one-week deposit tool NBHK was an appropriate way to handle risks stemming from higher risk aversion. It allows the bank to respond quickly and predictably, guiding expectations.

He also said the bank wanted to maintain a lasting presence in the bond market with government bond-purchase programme, a shift from the bank's previous stance -- that it considered the measure a temporary crisis-fighting tool.

With around 410 billion forints ($1.33 billion) of bonds bought under the scheme so far, the programme is on track to reach around 900 billion forints by the end of this year at the current pace of 40 billion forints worth of weekly purchases.

Virag said the Monetary Council would need to review the programme, including its total size and possibly the amount of weekly purchases, well before its bond holdings approach the current 1 trillion-forint limit.

"We will fine-tune our programmes wherever necessary," Virag said. A 33% limit on the bank's holdings in any given bond series was not etched in stone, he said, as some longer-dated series were already near or at that mark.

($1 = 307.94 forints)

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.