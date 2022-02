BUDAPEST, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) will hold an online news conference at 1400 GMT after Tuesday's interest rate decision, the NBH said in a statement.

It said Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag would discuss current issues in monetary policy.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com;))

