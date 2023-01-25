Hungary central bank to hold long-term deposit tender on Wednesday

BUDAPEST, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank will hold a long-term floating rate deposit tender on Wednesday, with the results due at 1400 GMT, it said on its NBHK2 Reuters page.

The one-month facility was offered at the National Bank of Hungary's 13% base rate. The NBH, which held interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, said it would continue to use long-term facilities on a regular basis to absorb interbank liquidity.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))

