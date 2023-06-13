News & Insights

Hungary central bank to hold FX swap, discount bill tenders in June

Credit: REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

June 13, 2023 — 09:01 am EDT

BUDAPEST, June 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank will hold an end-of-quarter foreign currency swap tender providing euro liquidity and a discount bill auction this month, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The aim of the (central bank's) active market presence is to strengthen the effectiveness of monetary transmission and maintain stability in the FX swaps market by supporting banks' balance sheet adjustment," it said.

The bank will hold both tenders on June 22. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Boldizsar Gyori) ((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/)) Keywords: HUNGARY CENBANK/ (URGENT)

