Hungary central bank starts gradual withdrawal of its QE programme

Hungary's central bank said on Tuesday that it would continue its cycle of interest rate hikes to curb inflation but would start gradually withdrawing its government bond purchase programme.

"The Monetary Council will continue the cycle of interest rate hikes until the outlook for inflation stabilises around the central bank target in a sustainable manner and inflation risks become evenly balanced on the horizon of monetary policy," the Monetary Council said in a statement.

