Hungary central bank slows rate cut pace after forint falls

BUDAPEST, March 26 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank cut its base rate by 75 basis points to 8.25% on Tuesday, as expected, slowing the pace of rate cuts after the forint fell to a one-year low, driven in part by an escalating standoff between the bank and the government.

The decision was in line with the median forecast of 14 economists in a Reuters poll, which projected that the bank would revert back to a slower pace of easing after temporarily ramping up the speed of rate cuts to 100 bps last month.

The cut to the European Union's highest benchmark moves Hungary closer to the 7% key rate in Romania, where strong underlying price pressures and tax hikes at the start of the year have so far prevented the central bank from easing.

At 1303 GMT, the forint EURHUF=D3, central Europe's worst-performing unit with a loss of some 3% for the year, traded at 395.3 versus the euro, unchanged from levels just before the announcement.

"The market now foresees a path of either a 75 bps or 50 bps cut at the April meeting, followed by two 50 bps steps to wind down (the easing cycle)," economists at Erste Investment said.

"That will take us to the 6.5% or 6.75% base rate level, which will hopefully be sufficient to provide some sort of support to the forint and slow the pace of price growth."

The forint has been pressured by a proposed change to oversight of the central bank, which investors fear could harm its independence, and efforts by European lawmakers to overturn a decision to release 10 billion euros of funds for Hungary.

On Monday the government said it would likely submit the change in central bank legislation to parliament only in the autumn.

The central bank has slashed borrowing costs by 975 bps in an easing cycle launched last May, aided by a retreat in inflation from the EU's highest levels.

But with prospects of a rebound in price growth in the second half of the year, the scope for further aggressive cuts is .

