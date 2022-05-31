Hungary central bank slows pace of rate hikes even as inflation pressures mount

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, May 31 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank slowed the pace of its rate hikes on Tuesday, raising its base rate by 50 basis points to 5.9% even as inflation is seen accelerating to double-digits in the coming months before it could peak later this year.

The bank's deputy governor, Barnabas Virag, earlier this month flagged that the National Bank of Hungary, which was the first in the European Union to launch rate hikes in June 2021, could slow the pace of rate rises to about half of the 100-basis-point steps delivered in the past two months.

The median forecast of 15 analysts in a Reuters poll projected that the NBH would raise its base rate HUINT=ECI to 6.0% on Tuesday from 5.4%, but forecasts varied between 50 bps and 100 bps.

Hungary began tightening policy last June, when its base rate stood at just 0.6%.

The central bank projects that inflation this year will average somewhere between 7.5% and 9.8%, and with rising energy costs and the war in neighbouring Ukraine fuelling further price pressures, it faces the challenge of fighting inflation while maintaining a strong momentum in the Hungarian economy.

It decided to slow the pace of its rate increases just as inflation is expected to enter the double-digit zone over the summer. Headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI accelerated to 9.5% year-on-year in April, its highest rate since June 2001. Wages are also growing by double digits in annual terms.

The forint EURHUF=D3 has weakened to around 395 versus the euro since the bank's last rate meeting late April when it traded at 374-375, complicating the bank's task to curb inflation.

"The underperformance of the forint suggests that the market is concerned about inflation projections proving unrealistic all over again, which means that NBH's policy stance could quickly fall behind the curve," Commerzbank said in a note.

The latest round of falls came after the government last week announced new windfall taxes worth 800 billion forints ($2.18 billion) on what it called "extra profits" earned by banks, energy companies and other firms. That hit Budapest stocks and rattled investors.

