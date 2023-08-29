Hungary central bank signals fourth successive cut in key one-day rate

By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) cut its one-day deposit rate further by 100 basis points to 14.00% on Tuesday, as expected, continuing to unwind its rate hikes as the EU's highest inflation is finally decelerating.

Since becoming the first central bank in the European Union to start lowering rates in May, the NBH has delivered a total of 400 bps worth of cuts in its one-day deposit rate. However, on Tuesday, it voiced increased caution going forward, saying the global risk environment has worsened since July and become more volatile.

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told a briefing that after the bank aligns its one-day rate with the 13% base rate, expected next month, its subsequent steps will be "data-driven", adding that some market expectations concerning its policy path were "excessive".

He also said the Monetary Council would decide on a simplification of the bank's toolkit next month.

"Monetary policy does not mean being on autopilot ... after the alignment (of the base rate and the one-day depo rate) the central bank will shape interest rate conditions step-by-step, in a data-driven mode," Virag added.

Investors were closely eyeing any comments giving clues about how the easing cycle would continue, as the economy has been in recession and second-quarter GDP data have come in worse than expectations.

Virag said the central bank continued to focus on achieving price stability, as kickstarting the economy required curbing inflation in a fast manner.

"Inflation is expected to decline to the single digit range during the autumn. The consumer price index is expected to return to the central bank tolerance band in early 2025," the Monetary Council said in its statement.

Hungary's annual inflation slowed to 17.6% in July. Rampant inflation -- which peaked above 25% in the first quarter -- has hammered consumption as real wages fell this year, despite hefty wage hikes.

The bank's one-day rate became the effective benchmark rate in October 2022, when the NBH sharply raised borrowing costs to 18% to rein in the forint EURHUF=D3 from record lows versus the euro.

At 1357 GMT, the forint traded at 381.50 versus the euro, stronger than 382.5 just before the rate announcement.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than, editing by Ed Osmond)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.