Hungary central bank signals another 100 bps cut in key one-day rate

BUDAPEST, July 25 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank lowered the ceiling of its interest rate corridor by another 100 basis points on Tuesday, signalling a similar cut in its key one-day deposit rate as the country's inflation, the European Union's highest, is finally easing.

Last month, the National Bank of Hungary cut the one-day rate by 100 basis points NBHK3 to 16% after a same-sized cut in May and flagged further possible "gradual" cuts as the forint EURHUF=D3, which hit record lows against the euro last year, has gained some 5% this year.

The bank's one-day rate has become the effective benchmark rate in October, when the NBH sharply raised borrowing costs to lift the forint.

Since becoming the first central bank in the EU to start lowering interest rates in May, the NBH has telegraphed the impending reduction in its one-day deposit rate by first cutting the ceiling of its interest rate corridor the same day.

Hungary's inflation rate slowed to 20.1% last month from 21.5% in May, and Finance Minister Mihaly Varga told Reuters last week it could drop to 7-8% by December.

The NBH left its base rate steady at 13% NBHI, the EU's highest level, as widely expected. A Reuters poll shows the bank aligning its one-day rate with the base rate in September.

"We expect the one-day quick tender rate to be cut by 100 bps to 15%, in line with earlier guidance from central bank officials," Citigroup economist Eszter Gargyan said in a note before the announcement.

The bank will publish a policy statement at 1300 GMT.

"The most interesting will be to see how the policymakers assess the recent disinflation trend, including long awaited moderation in service prices. We will look also for any updates in guidance regarding future policy decisions, especially after September."

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.