Hungary central bank sees upside CPI risks, pledges more rate hikes - website

Adds more comments, background

BUDAPEST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Upside inflation risks have strengthened this year and Hungary's central bank will continue to tighten monetary conditions and raise its base rate until it "wins the fight against inflation," deputy governor Barnabas Virag said on Tuesday.

Virag told local news site Index.hu that the central bank had expected 5.1% inflation for 2022 in its last official forecast, and "based on fresh data upside risks have strengthened."

Hungarian consumer prices grew at their fastest rate in almost 15 years in January and core inflation surged, data showed last week. Headline inflation hit 7.9% year-on-year in January, the highest since August 2007. Analysts had expected January to show 7.4% inflation.

The National Bank of Hungary lifted its main rate by 50 basis points to 2.9% at the end of January, the biggest increase in over a decade. The latest tightening cycle began in June 2021.

The bank, which holds its next regular policy meeting on Feb. 22, has said it expected core inflation to pick up and has been monitoring companies re-pricing goods and services as they contend with soaring costs for materials or wages as well.

"It looks certain that the (inflation) turnaround will be protracted. Instead of a decline, we can rather expect sideways movement for several months," Virag said in an interview.

Virag said it was too early to give a fresh inflation forecast for 2022.

"In a predictable manner, we will continue to tighten monetary conditions and raise the base rate until we see that we have won the fight against inflation and inflation returns to around 3% based on our outlook," he added.

"This is a long road ahead and we cannot see the end yet."

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.