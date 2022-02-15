Hungary central bank sees upside CPI risks, pledges more rate hikes - website

BUDAPEST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Upside inflation risks have strengthened this year and Hungary's central bank will continue to tighten monetary conditions and raise its base interest rate until it "wins the fight against inflation," deputy governor Barnabas Virag said on Tuesday.

Virag told local news site Index.hu that the central bank had expected 5.1% inflation for 2022 in its last official forecast, and "based on fresh data upside risks have strengthened."

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.