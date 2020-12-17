Hungary central bank sees temporary inflation overshoot in Q2 2021

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank expects to temporarily overshoot its 2%-4% inflation target range in the second quarter of next year due to fuel price base effects and higher tobacco prices, Director Andras Balatoni said on Thursday.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday and flagged that it would remain cautious in its monetary policy, even as it cut its economic growth forecast for next year.

The bank signalled no imminent change to its one-week deposit rate either, saying global market risks have remained high despite an improvement over the past weeks.

Balatoni said despite the temporary overshoot, the central bank thought inflation trends overall were in line with its target of 3% inflation plus or minus a percentage point.

Headline inflation was expected to rise to between 4.2% and 4.4% in the second quarter of 2021 and then decline due to weaker domestic and external demand, he added.

"The 4.2% reading is just outside the target range ... due to base effects and the (tobacco) excise tax effect," Balatoni told an online briefing.

"Base trends overall are consistent with the inflation target and we consider this just short-term volatility rather than any deviation (from the target)."

Some economists have said that the NBH's willingness to overlook higher inflation as it seeks to support the recession-hit economy could pose risks to the forint EURHUF=D3, central Europe's worst-performing unit.

The NBH unexpectedly raised the interest rate its one-week deposit facility NBHK by 15 basis points to 0.75% in September amid a rise in inflation and higher risk aversion caused by the second wave of COVID-19.

Before Tuesday's policy meeting, some economists had said the NBH may reverse that hike by the end of the first quarter, but those expectations were pared back after the bank's cautious statements.

"The central bank's cautious view for a volatile inflation path ahead makes us believe that the probability of bringing down the 1-week depo rate in line with the base rate in 1Q21 has shifted towards 2Q21 or later, when both the tax and base effects on inflation would have subsided," economists at Morgan Stanley said after Tuesday's rate decision.

