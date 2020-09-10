Hungary central bank sees slower recovery from COVID, no room for rate easing

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will be more protracted than previously expected and, though the economy will not come to a standstill, widespread effects are still expected, central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Thursday.

Virag also told a business conference that the pandemic had led to an increase in inflation, and maintaining price stability was crucial. He said the 0.6% level of the base rate HUINT=ECI was appropriate and there was no room to lower it further.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) cut its base rate by a combined 30 basis points to 0.6% HUINT=ECI in June and July.

Central bank sources told Reuters last week that earlier hopes for a V-shaped recovery had been dashed after second-quarter data showed the economy contracted by an annual 13.6% HUGDPF=ECI, the worst in central Europe and nearly double the pace the bank had flagged in June.

Virag said a quick rebound of the economy had slowed in August and that the economy could contract by an annual 5% to 6% in the first nine months of this year.

The bank had previously flagged growth of 0.3% to 2% for the full year, while economists in a Reuters poll projected a contraction of 4% to 5%.

"A re-evaluation of economic prospects and repricing could be the last straw for many economic players," Virag said.

"They have probably tried to preserve their headcount but could now be forced into layoffs, they have probably managed to service their loans but may now fall into delinquency or delay investments."

He said the second wave of the pandemic could pose new types of challenges for businesses and these would have to be dampened as much as possible.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, which faces an election in 2022, has flagged a new round of fiscal stimulus measures to shore up the economy.

Virag said the second wave would hit the 2021 budget through lower revenues and higher spending to fight the crisis, leading to a temporary deterioration in public finances.

But, from 2022 onwards, Virag said Hungary must show a strong commitment to reducing its budget deficit and debt levels.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

