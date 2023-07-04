Hungary central bank sees risks in 2024 budget pointing to higher deficit

Adds more comments from central bank, background

BUDAPEST, July 4 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank said on Tuesday there were risks in the 2024 budget draft pointing to a higher deficit than the 2.9% of GDP target set out by the government.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government is struggling with a stagnating economy amid rapidly slowing consumption, as Europe's highest inflation - still running above 20% in annual terms - eats away at people's purchasing power.

The government planned a deficit of 3.9% of economic output this year, which it wants to cut to 2.9% next year.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said in its assessment of the budget that certain tax revenues could come in lower than targeted in the 2024 budget and, in addition, the government's obligation to offset the NBH's losses posed a further risk of 0.4-0.5% of GDP to the budget next year.

"According to our forecast, risks pointing to a higher deficit (than 2.9%) can be identified," the NBH said.

"On the revenue side ... a risk is that tax and social contributions revenues - especially because of a lower than expected base for consumption and work related taxes this year - could come in below targeted levels in 2024."

Parliament is due to vote on the budget bill on Friday.

The government expects the economy to grow by 4% next year, after projected growth of just 1% this year.

Although Hungary's current account balance has improved this year, it has still not received European Union funds, which were suspended due to the government's rule of law dispute with the European Commission, putting additional strain on the budget.

