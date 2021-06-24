Hungary central bank sees key price gauge higher in 2022

BUDAPEST, June 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank sees tax-adjusted core inflation, its preferred measure of lasting price trends, at 3.1% next year, above its March estimate for 2.7-2.8%, it said in its quarterly inflation report on Thursday.

It sees the same inflation measure at 3.1% this year, at the top end of its March forecast range. The bank targets inflation in a 2% to 4% range.

On Tuesday the bank raised its base rate by 30 basis points to 0.9%, becoming the first in the European Union to launch a cycle of rate hikes to combat growing price pressures in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.