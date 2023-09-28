News & Insights

Hungary central bank sees 2023 budget gap well above government target

Credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

September 28, 2023 — 04:36 am EDT

Written by Gergely Szakacs for Reuters ->

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank sees the country's 2023 budget deficit at 5.2% of gross domestic product, well above the government's 3.9% of GDP target, according to the National Bank of Hungary's (NBH) quarterly inflation report published on Thursday.

The NBH, which cut its one-day deposit rate by 100 basis points to 13% on Tuesday, unwinding its emergency rate hikes launched last October, said the larger shortfall was mainly due to weaker consumption and higher debt servicing costs.

"The reduction in the budget deficit (from last year's 6.2% level) will continue this year," said the NBH, which on Tuesday said the economy might dip into a recession for the full year.

The NBH said debt servicing costs would rise to 3.9% of GDP this year and next, 1.1 percentage point above 2022 levels.

It said the final size of the deficit depended to a large degree on government control of expenditure at the end of the year as high inflation slammed the brakes on growth in value-added tax revenue, a mainstay of the Hungarian budget.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Susan Fenton)

