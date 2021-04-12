Hungary central bank says will buy green govt bonds as part of its QE programme

Hungary's central bank is committed to buy green government bonds as part of its asset purchase programme, the bank said on Monday in a reply to Reuters questions about a 30-year green government bond that Hungary's debt agency plans to issue soon.

"The NBH is committed to buy green government bonds as part of its asset purchase programme under similar conditions than any other government bond," the bank said.

"The NBH is prepared to purchase these instruments to the extent that is needed to facilitate stable market conditions. To achieve this goal, the central bank is prepared to increase its share to similar levels as in the case of other long-term government bonds. However, the pace of purchases will be flexible, the MNB will closely monitor market processes and demand for the new bond."

