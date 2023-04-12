Hungary central bank says March 28 decision to leave rates on hold was unanimous

April 12, 2023 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by Krisztina Than for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, April 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank voted unanimously to leave interest rates unchanged last month, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said in the minutes of its March 28 policy meeting on Wednesday.

The bank said its Monetary Council believed "it was necessary to maintain the current level of the base rate over a prolonged period."

The bank also said it would "continue to take into account persistent changes in risk perceptions when setting the conditions of overnight instruments introduced in mid-October."

