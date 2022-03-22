Hungary central bank ramps up rate hikes to fight inflation surge

Adds details, market reaction, analyst comment

BUDAPEST, March 22 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 4.4% HUINT=ECI on Tuesday, ramping up the pace after the forint's weakening amid a selloff on the war in Ukraine and rising energy costs fuelled inflation risks.

The rate increase was bigger than analysts' median forecast for a 75 bps hike in both its base rate and the overnight deposit rate HUODPO=ECI in a Reuters poll last week. The forecasts ranged from a 50 bps hike to a 125 bps hike, reflecting big uncertainty.

Hungarian inflation continued its surge in February despite price caps on some basic foods, fuel and energy. Strong price pressures across Central Europe have been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, which sent the region's currencies -- including the forint -- to record lows versus the euro earlier this month.

The forint EURHUF=D3 firmed to 370.76 from 371.65 on the rate announcement on Tuesday. It has recovered from record lows of 400 earlier this month, helped by the NBH's pledge that it would use all tools at its disposal to shore up markets while increasing the top of its rate corridor by 100 bps on March 8 to make room for more tightening.

But trading was still volatile due to uncertainty over the outcome of the war in Ukraine and supply shortages worsening the outlook.

"In February inflation recorded a surprisingly strong rise to 8.3%, even though the worst might yet be to come, as the strong energy price increases and the weak forint at the start of the month combined with continued supply chain shortages are likely to drive up the figure in March," Commerzbank said in a note. "Inflation is moving further and further away from the inflation target of 2-4%."

Hungary reported a rise in headline inflation in February to an annual 8.3%, its highest since August 2007, while core inflation also topped 8%, exceeding the bank's 2% to 4% target range.

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on March 8 that risks to economic growth were on the downside. The bank will publish its fresh economic forecasts and hold a news conference at 1400 GMT.

Economists polled by Reuters projected average inflation of 8.15% this year, nearly two percentage points higher than just a month ago.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than, editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

