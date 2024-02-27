Hungary central bank ramps up rate cut pace to 100 bps

Bank accelerates pace of easing after weak data

Decision in line with analyst forecast

Hungary's inflation, growth below expectations

Price growth seen rebounding by end of 2024

BUDAPEST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) cut its base rate by 100 basis points to 9% HUINT=ECI on Tuesday, as expected, ramping up the pace of rate cuts after weaker-than-expected growth and benign inflation data since its January meeting.

The NBH, which has faced strong government pressure to reduce rates faster to help the economy, held off on larger cuts last month amid a rise in market risks after its mid-January guidance that a sharp fall in inflation could help accelerate easing.

Hungary's headline inflation fell to an annual 3.8% in January from the European Union's highest levels of over 25% a year ago, while an economic recovery that started in the third quarter stalled in the last three months of 2023.

Tuesday's rate cut, which halved the bank's main rate from 18% in an easing cycle launched last May, was in line with the median forecast of 17 economists in a Reuters poll last week, though seven analysts expected only a 75-bp reduction.

At 1302 GMT, the forint EURHUF= traded at 390.40 versus the euro, weaker than 389.80 just before the announcement.

"Forward markets depict rates to be c.250bp lower in 3-6 months' time (this practically represents three months more than it represents six months)," Commerzbank economist Tatha Ghose said in a note.

"In other words, at least two 100bp reduction steps are priced-in before the step-size falls back to 50bp or 75bp."

Economists see Hungary's annual inflation rebounding to 5.4% by the end of 2024, limiting the scope for further aggressive cuts.

Hungary's base rate is seen at 6% at the end of 2024, suggesting next to no room for rate cuts in the second half if the NBH manages to deliver on its guidance to cut its base rate to 6-7% by the middle of the year.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than, editing by Ed Osmond)

