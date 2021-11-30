Hungary central bank raises rates unexpectedly for fourth time in two weeks

Adds comments from statement, forint

BUDAPEST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank unexpectedly raised interest rates for the fourth time in just two weeks on Tuesday amid a surge in inflation that has put increased pressure on the forint and its bond market.

The bank raised its collateralised loan rate by 105 basis points to 4.1% and the overnight deposit rate HUODPO=ECI by 45 basis points to 1.6%, widening its interest rate corridor.

"Widening and setting the interest rate corridor asymmetrical upwards is an integral part of the strategy of the new phase of monetary policy," the bank said.

"In order to achieve and maintain price stability, it is highly important that the central bank has the appropriate monetary policy room for manoeuvre."

The forint EURHUF=, which sank to a new record low at 372 per euro last week, immediately firmed after the announcement to 365.7 versus the euro by 1315 GMT from 367.14 per euro.

Tuesday's surprise move at a non-rate-setting meeting comes just two weeks after the bank hiked interest rates by 30 basis points across the board and said it would lift its one-week deposit rate NBHK above the base rate in response to short-term market risks.

The bank followed up that pledge with two hikes in the one-week deposit rate worth a combined 110 basis points over the past two weeks, raising it to 2.9%.NBHK

Last week's hike, however, brought the one-week rate within a whisker of the top of the interest rate corridor, forcing the bank to act by raising the top of the corridor. The next one-week deposit tender is due on Thursday.

