Hungary central bank raises one-week deposit rate by 30 bps to 4.3% at tender

BUDAPEST, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 30 basis points to 4.3% at a weekly tender on Thursday, two days after hiking its base rate by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points to 2.9% to combat rising prices.

The bank uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility and support the forint currencyas it fights growing inflationary pressures.

The bank has said inflation may have approached its peak in December when headline inflation ran at a 14-year high of 7.4%, but it "may begin to decline later than previously expected" and core inflation would pick up further in the coming months.

Hungarian companies are repricing their goods and services at short notice, trying to pass on some of the increased costs as wages are surging and the labour market has tightened up.

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Tuesday the 50-basis point base rate hike was indicative of further steps and there were "no taboos" with respect to the size of rate moves as the bank tries to bring inflation down to its 3% target.

At 0844 GMT, the forint EURHUF=D3 was trading at 360.30 versus the euro, a touch weaker from 360 just before the one-week deposit announcement.

