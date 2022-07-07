Hungary central bank raises one-week deposit rate by 200 bps to 9.75%

Krisztina Than
Anita Komuves
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by a whopping 200 bps to 9.75% on Thursday, acting on its pledge to support local financial markets and respond firmly to rising inflation risks.

The forint EURHUF=D3 plunged on Wednesday to record lows versus the euro and Hungarian government bond yields jumped as the country's worsened risk profile and worries over the future of EU fund flows added to global recession fears.

The bank uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility.

