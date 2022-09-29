Hungary central bank raises one-week deposit rate by 125 bps to 13.00% at tender

Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 125 bps to 13.00% at a weekly tender on Thursday, in line with expectations, after a similar increase in the base rate on Tuesday.

The National Bank of Hungary raised its base rate by a larger-than-expected 125 basis points to 13% on Tuesday and ended its more than year-long rate hike cycle amid a slowing economy.

