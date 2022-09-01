Hungary central bank raises one-week deposit rate by 100 bps to 11.75% at tender

Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 100 bps to 11.75% at a weekly tender on Thursday, in line with expectations, after a 100 basis point hike in all other key interest rates delivered on Tuesday.

The bank raised its base rate HUINT=ECI by 100 basis points to 11.75% on Tuesday and pledged further "decisive" action to fight inflation while also announcing new steps to tighten forint liquidity in the interbank market.

