Hungary central bank raises one-week depo rate by 30 bps, extending tightening campaign

BUDAPEST, April 28 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate NBHK by 30 basis points to 6.45% at a weekly tender on Thursday, extending its tightening campaign after the Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine fuelled further inflation pressures.

The bank uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility. On Tuesday, the central bank raised its benchmark base rate by 100 basis points to 5.4% HUINT=ECI.

The bank has said it would keep tightening policy as it tries to rein in inflation now running at its highest level in two decades. It projects average inflation could rise to 7.5%-9.8% this year.

With soaring energy costs and the war in neighbouring Ukraine fanning price pressures, it faces the challenge of fighting inflation while maintaining momentum in the Hungarian economy.

On Wednesday, the government extended a cap on some basic food and fuel prices until July 1.

The forint EURHUF=D3 eased slightly to 378.05 after the hike in the deposit rate from around 377.40.

