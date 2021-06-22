Hungary central bank raises base rate by 30 bps, above forecast

Adds detail, analyst comment, market reaction

BUDAPEST, June 22 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its base rate HUINT=ECI by 30 basis points to 0.9% on Tuesday, slightly exceeding forecasts, to tackle rising price pressures amid a faster-than-expected recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision, which followed a warning by top central bankers that a cycle of rate rises would begin this month to arrest a rise in inflation, exceeded the consensus forecast for a 25-basis-point increase in a Reuters poll.

At 1205 GMT, the forint EURHUF=D3 traded at 355.23 per euro, down from 354 just before the announcement. It is still well off the more than nine-month highs of 345 hit early this month in anticipation of the rate hike.

Reflecting the high degree of uncertainty over the decision, forecasts for the first Hungarian base rate hike in nearly a decade ranged from 15 to 30 basis points in last week's survey, although some economists subsequently projected an even larger increase.

The central bank will publish a policy statement and updated economic forecasts at 1300 GMT.

"The new assessment of the inflation outlook and statements regarding how far (NBH) is willing to tighten in order to curb inflation will have market impact," Commerzbank economist Tatha Ghose said in a note.

The NBH, whose governor Gyorgy Matolcsy is a key ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has gradually cut its benchmark base rate to support the economy in recent years, to a record low of 0.6%.

However, as the economy recovered quickly from the third wave of the pandemic, inflation also rose above expectations, while an expansionary budget passed for the 2022 election year compounded the bank's worries over inflation.

Hungary's economy is expected to record a double-digit jump in growth in the second quarter, while annual headline inflation ran at 5.1% in May, unchanged from April and overshooting the bank's 2% to 4% policy target range by a wide margin.

