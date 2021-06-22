Hungary central bank raises base rate by 30 bps, above forecast

BUDAPEST, June 22 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its base rate HUINT=ECI by 30 basis points to 0.9% on Tuesday, slightly exceeding forecasts, to tackle rising price pressures amid a faster-than-expected recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision, which followed a warning by top central bankers that a cycle of rate rises would begin this month to arrest a rise in inflation, exceeded the consensus forecast for a 25-basis-point increase in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

