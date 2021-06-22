Hungary central bank raises base rate by 30 bps, above forecast

Contributor
Gergely Szakacs Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its base rate by 30 basis points to 0.9% on Tuesday, slightly exceeding forecasts, to tackle rising price pressures amid a faster-than-expected recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

BUDAPEST, June 22 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its base rate HUINT=ECI by 30 basis points to 0.9% on Tuesday, slightly exceeding forecasts, to tackle rising price pressures amid a faster-than-expected recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision, which followed a warning by top central bankers that a cycle of rate rises would begin this month to arrest a rise in inflation, exceeded the consensus forecast for a 25-basis-point increase in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More