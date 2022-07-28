Hungary central bank raises 1-wk deposit rate by 100 bps to 10.75%

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST, July 28 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its one-week deposit rate by 100 bps to 10.75% at a weekly tender on Thursday as expected, allowing the one-week rate to catch up with the base rate as the bank fights double-digit inflation.

On Tuesday the bank raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 10.75% HUINT=ECI, taking borrowing costs into double-digit territory for the first time since late 2008 amid a rise in inflation exacerbated by a rise in energy bills.

Rate hikes in the past few weeks have shored up the forint EURHUF=D3, which has recovered to around 400 to the euro after weakening past 416 earlier this month. It remains down 8.5% versus the euro this year, underperforming regional peers.

Analysts in the latest Reuters poll last week expected the Hungarian base rate to rise to 12% by the end of 2022, which would be its highest level in nearly two decades.

Some analysts project even higher rates.

"We now forecast a terminal rate at 12.25%-12.50% (11.50%-11.75% before) but see upside risks in case of further HUF weakness," Deutsche Bank said in a note.

The weakness of the forint is complicating the NBH's inflation challenge.

