Hungary central bank pledges to continue rate hikes - December minutes

The National Bank of Hungary's (NBH) decision to raise its base rate by 30 basis points last month was backed by all rate-setters, the bank said in the minutes of its Dec. 14 policy meeting published on Wednesday. [nL8N2SZ1SV]

The bank also pledged to continue its policy tightening. It said headline inflation had reached its peak in November and was expected to fall gradually from December 2021. December CPI data are due next week.

However, the NBH added that "core inflation would rise in the coming months and would be close to 6% by mid-2022, reflecting the rise in commodity and energy prices, increases in freight costs, and increasingly wider supply disruptions."

