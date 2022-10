BUDAPEST, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank will hold its quick deposit facility tender NBHK3 offered at a fixed 18% interest rate again on Tuesday, it said.

The bank will hold its monthly rate-setting meeting later on Tuesday.

