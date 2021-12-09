Hungary central bank lifts one-week depo rate again after inflation spike

Adds further detail, context, forint reaction

BUDAPEST, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate NBHK by 20 basis points to 3.3% at a weekly tender on Thursday in a series of interest rate hikes aimed at curbing rising inflation.

Hungarian annual headline inflation rose to a 14-year-high of 7.4% in November, while the central bank's preferred measure of lasting price trends rose to 5.3%, both sharply above its 2% to 4% target range.

This was the bank's sixth rate rise in less than four weeks. The bank has raised its one-week deposit rate a combined 150 basis points during this tightening spree in response to short-term market risks.

The rate hikes have supported the forint EURHUF=D3, which hit new lows of 372 versus the euro last month amid worries over the economic impacts of a new wave of COVID-19 cases.

The forint firmed briefly to 364.25 on Thursday after the fresh rate hike from 364.95 before the announcement, but then gave up those gains and traded at around 364.75 at 0852 GMT.

The National Bank of Hungary is expected to raise its benchmark base rate -- currently at 2.1% -- by another 30 basis points at a policy meeting next Tuesday HUINT=ECI when its new economic forecasts are expected to show inflation above its target range for the second year running, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Wednesday.

The bank has pledged to continue its monetary tightening as long as necessary and flagged a "more extensive and longer lasting" tightening to anchor inflationary expectations.

