Hungary central bank leaves rates steady as inflation creeps higher

BUDAPEST, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as widely expected, after a recent increase in closely watched inflation measures and continued volatility in prices and financial markets.

The NBH left the base rate HUINT=ECI at 0.6% and the overnight deposit rate HUODPO=ECI at -0.05%, in line with the unanimous forecast of economists in a Reuters poll.

At 1300 GMT, the forint EURHUF=D3 traded at 358.9 versus the euro, unchanged from levels just before the announcement.

Most economists also expect the NBH to leave its one-week deposit rate NBHK unchanged at 0.75% at least until the end of the first quarter. It raised the rate 15 basis points in September after a rise in inflation and greater risk aversion caused by the second wave of coronavirus.

"Beyond the February meeting, we expect the (NBH) will decrease the 1-week depo rate to the same level of the base rate (0.6%) in late 2Q21, as the risks from the pandemic to market sentiment will have subsided," Societe Generale economist Marek Drimal said in a note.

The Hungarian central bank's favoured inflation gauge rose to 3.5% in January and the official core inflation rate HUCPIC=ECI jumped to 4.2%, above market forecasts and overshooting the bank's 2% to 4% target range.

The NBH has said it expected to temporarily overshoot its inflation target range in the second quarter as well due to fuel price base effects and higher tobacco prices.

"We think that the (NBH) will reiterate its cautious approach and maintain its current policy stance," analysts at Goldman Sachs said. "Looking further ahead, we do not expect a change in the current policy rate of +0.60% until 2022H2."

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Gareth Jones)

