Hungary central bank leaves rates steady, as expected

BUDAPEST, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left interest rates steady on Tuesday, as expected, but some economists say it may ease policy further early next year to bolster recovery from the coronavirus pandemic if inflation declines and market risks subside.

The NBH left its base rate HUINT=ECI at 0.6% and the overnight deposit rate HUODPO=ECI at -0.05%, in line with analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll. At 1300 GMT, the forint EURHUF=D3 traded at 355.75 versus the euro, unchanged from levels just before the announcement.

The bank will issue a policy statement and new economic forecasts at 1400 GMT.

After weeks of haggling, European Union leaders reached a deal over the bloc's next budget and a COVID-19 recovery fund last week, paving the way for money to start flowing in 2021 and removing a key downside risk for Hungarian assets.

"We think that the (NBH) will fall short of looking to ease via rate cuts, and instead preserve the gap between the 1-week deposit rate at +0.75% and the key policy rate at +0.60% for the time being," economists at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Analysts expect the Hungarian central bank to leave its one-week deposit rate NBHK unchanged at 0.75% this month after a 15-basis-point hike in September amid a rise in inflation and higher risk aversion caused by the second wave of coronavirus.

However, some economists say the bank could reverse the September increase by the end of the first quarter if market conditions remain favourable and inflation declines.

"We believe that further cuts are unlikely unless inflation falls considerably below the target of 3% y/y," economists at Barclays said in note.

"That being said, the NBH may consider bringing the weekly deposit tender rate back to the policy rate if/when there is an agreement on the distribution of the EU recovery fund."

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

